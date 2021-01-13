The Islanders waived Timashov on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Timashov garnered praise from coach Barry Trotz early on in camp, but evidently didn't impress enough to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster. It wouldn't, however, be surprising to see him end up on New York's taxi squad. The 24-year-old forward picked up nine points in 39 games split between the Maple Leafs and Red Wings last season.
