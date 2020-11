Skarek will join Finnish team Heinolan Peliitat on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Skarek split time between the AHL and ECHL last season but struggled regardless, posting sub-900 save percentages with both teams and registered just six wins in a combined 30 games. At this point, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting the 21-year-old netminder to crack the Isles roster any time soon, making him a non-factor in almost all formats.