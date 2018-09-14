Islanders' John Stevens: Out with undisclosed injury
Stevens is considered out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The 24-year-old Northeastern University product is expected to begin the campaign in the minors, so this shouldn't affect his chances of making the Opening Night roster, but his development will undoubtedly suffer a bit if he's unable to participate in training camp at all. Another update on Stevens' status should be released once he's able to return to practice.
