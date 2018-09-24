Bellows was sent down to Bridgeport of the AHL on Sunday, Newsday reports.

Bellows is considered to be one of the top offensive players in the Islanders system. The 19th overall selection in the 2016 draft impressed coach Barry Trotz with his shooting ability this preseason, but not enough to crack the roster. Bellows has a future with the Islanders, but it's not one that will likely be realized until next season.