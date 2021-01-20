Bellows was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Bellows has played in all three of the Islanders' games this year, so this may just be a paper move to accrue cap savings. If Bellows, who has no points and 10 hits this season, doesn't rejoin the lineup Thursday versus the Devils, Ross Johnston would likely work in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Activated Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Headed to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Fighting for roster spot•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Violates PED program•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Won't make Phase 4•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Makes camp roster•