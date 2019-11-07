Koivula was recalled from the minors Thursday.

Koivula didn't play in his previous call-up and is unlikely to do so versus Pittsburgh on Thursday. If the center does slot into the lineup, it would likely be in favor of Cole Bardreau or Oliver Wahlstrom. As soon as the Islanders can get healthy, Koivula will be back in the minors, where he has recorded two goals, two assists and four PIM in eight games.