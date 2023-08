Demers is unlikely to resume his playing career, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The paperwork with the league office isn't in, but Demers is exploring options to work in a media role with the Sharks going forward. The 35-year-old defenseman produced 45 goals and 169 assists over 700 NHL contests between the Sharks, Stars, Panthers, Coyotes and Oilers during his career, which began in 2009-10.