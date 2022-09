Demers will join the Oilers for training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Demers last played in the NHL back in 2020-21 when he was with the Coyotes. In 41 appearances with the club, the 34-year-old blueliner notched four assists and 44 shots but failed to find the back of the net. Considering Demers's last goal came back in 2018-19, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of him even if he does earn a contract with Edmonton.