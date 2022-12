Demers has signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

The Oilers placed Demers on waivers Sunday for the purpose of loaning him to AHL Bakersfield. He had been playing with the Condors on a professional tryout after he was released from his PTO with the Oilers at the conclusion of the preseason. Demers has nine assists in 24 AHL contests this campaign.