Jets' Ashton Sautner: Ends up on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sautner was put on waivers by Winnipeg on Saturday.
Sautner supplied 13 points in 43 AHL games with Manitoba and Abbotsford during the 2021-22 season. He is slated to start this year with the Moose in the minors.
