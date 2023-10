Sautner was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of reassignment to the AHL.

Sautner signed a one-year deal with Winnipeg after tallying two goals and 10 assists in the AHL last season. If he clears waivers, the 29-year-old blueliner will again begin the 2023-24 season in the AHL. Sautner last played in the NHL with Vancouver in 2019.