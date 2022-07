Sautner inked a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Friday.

Sautner hasn't logged an NHL game since 2019-20 when he made one appearance for Vancouver in which he logged a meager 2:49 of ice time. Overall, the 28-year-old Manitoba native has played in 23 contests but is still seeking his first NHL goal. The defenseman should continue to spend the bulk of his time in the minors this year but could earn the occasional call-up.