De Leo was given a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.

De Leo hasn't cracked Winnipeg's lineup in either of the previous two seasons, but has posted back-to-back 30-plus point campaigns with AHL Manitoba. The 22-year-old -- who was taken with the 99th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft -- figures to split time between the NHL and AHL this upcoming year and will no doubt be hoping to see some action with the Jets.