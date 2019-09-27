Jets' Logan Stanley: Dropped to minors
Stanley was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Stanley was a candidate to serve as a replacement for Dustin Byfuglien (personal), but will instead begin the year in the minors. A strong camp from Villie Heinola likely made Stanley expendable. In his first professional season, the 21-year-old notched 22 points in 73 games and should be a candidate to earn a call-up in 2019-20.
