Stanley (lower body) had two shots, two hits and a block in 12:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

Stanley was playing for the first time since Dec. 9 because of a lower-body injury. His return quickly became eventful as Stanley received a five-minute major for fighting Alexandre Carrier at 1:15 of the first period. Stanley has an assist, 11 PIM and 22 hits in eight contests this season.