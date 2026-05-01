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Stanley (illness) will be a game-time decision for Game 6 versus the Bruins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Stanley has yet to register a point in the postseason, generating five shots, six hits and six blocks while averaging 13:51 of ice time. As such, his potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. If Stanley can't go Friday, Michael Kesselring is expected to step into the lineup.

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