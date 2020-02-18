Jets' Luca Sbisa: Sidelined at least one week
Sbisa is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup for a week at minimum, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Sbisa was just two games back from a lower-body issue and will now go back onto the injury list. With just 10 points in 44 contest this year, the blueliner doesn't offer much in terms of offensive production even when healthy, Sbisa's absence will allow Sami Niku (undisclosed) to get back into the lineup versus Los Angeles on Tuesday. Considering he will miss at least the next four contests, Sbisa figures to be placed on IR soon.
