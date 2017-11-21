Jets' Marko Dano: Watching from press box

Dano has cracked the lineup in just one of the Jets' previous 14 outings.

With a glut of forward talent, Dano was always going to be on the outside looking in barring a significant number of injuries. In his career, the 22-year-old has yet to play in even half a season's worth of games, with his career high coming last year (38). If the Austrian can't secure some ice time soon, you have to figure coach Paul Maurice will send him down to AHL Manitoba, if only to give him some minutes.