Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Posts three points against Panthers
Perreault netted his 16th goal of the season and had two assists in Sunday's blowout victory over Florida.
It was the third three-point game of the season for Perreault, who is now up to 16 goals and 37 points in 47 games. He's been super consistent all year and is sporting a tidy plus-10 rating. Perreault's power-play gig and lethal shot make him worth owning in almost all fantasy leagues.
