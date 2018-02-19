Perreault netted his 16th goal of the season and had two assists in Sunday's blowout victory over Florida.

It was the third three-point game of the season for Perreault, who is now up to 16 goals and 37 points in 47 games. He's been super consistent all year and is sporting a tidy plus-10 rating. Perreault's power-play gig and lethal shot make him worth owning in almost all fantasy leagues.