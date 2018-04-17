Perreault (upper body) was absent from Tuesday's game-day skate and is doubtful to suit up for Game 4 versus the Wild, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

Despite a bottom-six role, Perreault has consistently logged power-play minutes for the Jets this season (2:15 of ice time per game). Of the Quebec native's 39 points, 14 have come with the man advantage. Youngster Jack Roslovic should get a look with the second unit during Perreault's absence.