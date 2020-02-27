Jets' Nelson Nogier: Brought up from minors
Nogier was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
The decision to call up Nogier likely doesn't bode well for the injury status of Sami Niku (lower body) or Josh Morrissey (upper body). For now, the 23-year-old Nogier figures to serve as an emergency depth option, rather than a regular on ice contributor. In the minors, the defenseman has notched one goal and eight helpers in 55 games and shouldn't be considered a consistent offensive option.
