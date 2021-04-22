site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-nelson-nogier-assigned-to-ahl-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Nelson Nogier: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nogier was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Nogier hasn't cracked the Jets' lineup this campaign. It wouldn't be surprising to see him spend the rest of the regular season in the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read