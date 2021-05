Poolman (undisclosed) is set to jump into the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Poolman missed the last three games of the regular season due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman hadn't registered a point in his last 19 appearances dating back to March 26 against Calgary, his lone point in 39 contests. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be looking his way in postseason fantasy contests.