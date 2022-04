Sanford (undisclosed) is expected back in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Sanford has played in 15 games since joining the Jets at the trade deadline in which he garnered three assists, 15 shots and 35 hits while averaging 15:02 of ice time. The winger will have three games remaining to prove to the organization he should be re-signed in the offseason, otherwise, he will hit free agency this summer.