The Devils will not extend Hayden a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Hayden appeared in 43 games with the Devils last season, but he was highly ineffective, managing just four points over that span. He did, however, rack up 77 PIM, as he's never been afraid to drop the mitts, but that's not enough to warrant keeping him around going forward. He'll likely to have to settle for a two-way deal with another NHL organization if he wants to continue his career in North America.