Hayden was placed on waivers Saturday.

The feisty winger played only seven games in the NHL last season, scoring twice. Hayden had two goals, two assists and 84 PIM in 55 games with the Sabres in 2021-22. The 28-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Kraken in the offseason and will return to AHL Coachella Valley, if he passes through waivers.