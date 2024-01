Hayden was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Hayden was summoned by Seattle on Jan. 15 and went on to play in two of the Kraken's five contests before being returned to the minors. He had no points, a minus-1 rating, one shot, three hits and a block in those two contests. With Coachella Valley, Hayden has recorded four goals, 10 points and 48 PIM in 33 outings this season.