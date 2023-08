Donskoi announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Donskoi missed the entire 2022-23 campaign while dealing with a concussion. He scored 80 goals and 208 points in 474 career contests, including a career-high 37 points during the 2018-19 season with the Sharks. Donskoi last played during the 2021-22 season when he tallied 22 points in 75 games for Seattle.