Donskoi suffered a concussion during preseason and has yet to return to the ice, Tiia Honkamaa of Jatkoaika reports.

Donskoi suffered the injury on Sept. 29 when he collided with teammate Kole Lind in a game versus the Canucks. Donskoi has yet to skate since the incident as he is still suffering from headaches, vertigo and continues to have problems with his eyesight. His hockey career is in doubt as this was the seventh concussion he has sustained.