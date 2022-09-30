Donskoi (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Donskoi was injured in a collision with teammate Kole Lind near the bench in the second period. The severity of Donskoi's injury is unknown, so it's possible the Kraken are being cautious with the 30-year-old winger in a preseason contest.
