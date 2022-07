Ho-Sang signed a deal with KHL Salavat on Saturday, Kevin Weekes of NHL Network reports.

Ho-Sang hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2018-19 campaign when he appeared in 10 games with the Islanders. Last season, the 26-year-old tallied 35 points in 47 games with AHL Toronto. The 2014 first-round pick scored 24 points in 53 career NHL contests and never found much consistency once he turned pro.