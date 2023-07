Kinkaid signed a one-year contract with AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Chicago will operate independently this season, so Kinkaid will have no direct path back to an NHL deal. The 34-year-old split time between the Avalanche and the Bruins last season, playing in one game for each of those NHL clubs while spending the bulk of the campaign in the minors. Kinkaid will still be free to ink an NHL deal if he shows well with the Wolves.