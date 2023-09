Kinkaid signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Kinkaid's salary will be $350,000 if he plays in the AHL, and it'll jump to $775,000 at the NHL level. The 34-year-old has a 70-58-21 record, 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage in 169 career NHL outings. He'll probably start the campaign in the AHL, but he might spend time with New Jersey if Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid sustain an injury during the 2023-24 campaign.