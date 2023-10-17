Kinkaid (undisclosed) was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Per NHL rules, Kinkaid has to be medically cleared before he can be waived or reassigned. While the veteran backstop has played sparingly at the NHL level the last few seasons, he saw action in just two games last year, there are a handful of teams that could be in the market, including the Edmonton Oilers, who aren't exactly getting solid netminding out of either of their current goalies. If Kinkaid goes unclaimed, he will link up with AHL Utica for the time being.