Kings' Drake Rymsha: Sent back to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rymsha was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday.
The 22-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut. Rymsha will continue to provide the Kings with forward depth while he's on the taxi squad.
