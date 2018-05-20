Kings' Jeff Carter: Posts 22 points in injury-shortened season

Carter lit the lamp 13 times and pitched in nine assists during the 27 games he played during 2017-18, while also firing off 96 shots.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for four months, Carter didn't miss a beat when he returned, going on a tear that saw him score six goals in nine games, and even had a hat trick March 29 against Arizona. The sniper still isn't showing any signs of slowing down and he would've been on pace for a fourth straight 60-point season barring the injury, though he did have the benefit of a 15.3 shooting percentage. Nine of Carter's points also came on the man advantage as he remained lethal on the power play, and he'll return to Los Angeles in 2018-19 and likely reprise his role on the top six and first line of the man advantage.