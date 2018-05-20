Kings' Jeff Carter: Posts 22 points in injury-shortened season
Carter lit the lamp 13 times and pitched in nine assists during the 27 games he played during 2017-18, while also firing off 96 shots.
Despite dealing with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for four months, Carter didn't miss a beat when he returned, going on a tear that saw him score six goals in nine games, and even had a hat trick March 29 against Arizona. The sniper still isn't showing any signs of slowing down and he would've been on pace for a fourth straight 60-point season barring the injury, though he did have the benefit of a 15.3 shooting percentage. Nine of Carter's points also came on the man advantage as he remained lethal on the power play, and he'll return to Los Angeles in 2018-19 and likely reprise his role on the top six and first line of the man advantage.
More News
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Leads way with hat trick•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores another pair against Wild•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Nets two goals in loss•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Pots goal, bags apple Thursday•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores, fires nine shots in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...