Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores in loss
Carter had his team's first goal in a 7-2 loss to Vegas on Thursday.
It was a forgettable night for the Kings, but it's nice to see Carter continue to show that he's back to full strength. Each game he skates at this level of production is only further reason for owners to be confident in the 33-year-old this season.
