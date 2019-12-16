Kings' Kale Clague: Set for promotion
Clague is expected to be called up from AHL Ontario, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Once Ilya Kovalchuk officially clears waivers, the Kings will have an extra roster spot for Clague. If 27 games for the Reign, the 21-year-old blueliner notched six goals and nine helpers. If Clague does get into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Joakim Ryan or Kurtis MacDermid.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.