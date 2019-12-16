Clague is expected to be called up from AHL Ontario, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Once Ilya Kovalchuk officially clears waivers, the Kings will have an extra roster spot for Clague. If 27 games for the Reign, the 21-year-old blueliner notched six goals and nine helpers. If Clague does get into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Joakim Ryan or Kurtis MacDermid.