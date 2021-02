Clague skated 22 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim, the first time all season he's exceeded 20 minutes in a game.

The Kings are clearly far more willing to give Clague opportunities than they were a year ago, but his value is still mainly in dynasty leagues at this point. Two assists in seven games is an encouraging start, but the Kings' offense needs to show a little more before Clague becomes a useful option in most formats.