LaDue was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alec Martinez, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury, is reportedly ready to return to action for the evening's contest against the visiting Sabres, so LaDue -- who's still looking to make his season debut at the highest level -- heads back to the minors to free up a roster spot for the more experienced Martinez.

