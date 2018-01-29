Play

LaDue was brought back up from AHL Ontario on Monday.

LaDue was previously called up on January 15, but then was a healthy scratch for six straight games. He finally saw action in the Kings' final game before the All-Star break, but didn't register a point or a shot on goal. The 25-year-old could easily find himself not playing much again after this latest recall.

