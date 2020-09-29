General manager David Poile confirmed Tuesday that the Predators will not be re-signing Holzer this offseason, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Nashville traded Matt Irwin and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Ducks in order to bring Holzer in at the trade deadline, but he only ended up appearing in three games with the Preds, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating over that span. On the season, the 32-year-old blueliner totaled four points in 49 games split between Anaheim and Nashville. He'll likely garner some interest from clubs looking to add depth this offseason, but he won't be a useful fantasy option as a stay-at-home defenseman skating in a limited role.