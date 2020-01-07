Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Sitting out Tuesday
Holzer (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
Holzer will miss a third straight game, so Michael Del Zotto will remain in the lineup. The 31-year-old Holzer is still considered day-to-day, and his next chance to return will be Thursday versus the Stars.
