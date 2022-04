Sheahan scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Sheahan put the Kraken on the board at 6:50 of the first period, but they couldn't hang onto their lead as their lead dried up later. The goal snapped Sheahan's six-game drought. The 30-year-old center has 14 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 65 contests this season, mainly playing in a bottom-six role.