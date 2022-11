Sheahan was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Sheahan has 635 games of NHL experience for the Red Wings, Penguins, Panthers, Oilers, Sabres and Kraken, so it would seem he likely has the inside track for a spot in the lineup given the Sabres' injury concerns. Still, that experience hasn't seen Sheahan get into a game this year yet, instead plying his trade in the minors and logging six games for AHL Rochester in which he tallied three assists.