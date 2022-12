Sheahan has inked a contract with EHC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

The Sabres terminated his contract earlier in the week after he refused to go to the AHL after Buffalo sent him down. The Sabres then placed him on unconditional waivers and terminated his contract, once he passed through. Sheahan had no points in two games with the Sabres this season and three helpers in six games with AHL Rochester.