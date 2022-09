Komarov signed a one-year contract with Swedish club Lulea HF on Sunday.

Komarov was in one game with the Islanders last season, but when New York attempted to send him to the AHL, he opted to leave the team and sign with SKA of the KHL instead. He went on to score four goals and six points in 18 KHL contests in 2021-22. The 35-year-old is also a veteran of 491 career NHL games.