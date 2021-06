Komarov recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Komarov made an unselfish play in the dying seconds of the third period, setting up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's empty-net goal. The 34-year-old Komarov continues to play on the top line at even strength, but he's in the lineup for his defensive work. The veteran forward has three assists, six shots on goal, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 10 playoff outings.