Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Appears unfit to play Saturday
Paquette (lower body) is listed among the injured ahead of Saturday's home game against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
A physical bottom-six center, Paquette's spot in the lineup should continue to be filled by Gabriel Dumont. The former remains day-to-day with his ailment.
