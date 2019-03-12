Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ties career high in win
Paquette scored two goals, one short-handed, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old now has 12 goals on the season, tying his career high. Paquette's fourth-line role doesn't afford him many chances to make an impact on offense -- he had managed only one point (a goal) in his prior 12 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Plays tough guy•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Tenacious in win•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Stuck in long scoring drought•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Forces overtime•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Ready to roll•
-
Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Set to miss game vs. Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...