Paquette scored two goals, one short-handed, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old now has 12 goals on the season, tying his career high. Paquette's fourth-line role doesn't afford him many chances to make an impact on offense -- he had managed only one point (a goal) in his prior 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories